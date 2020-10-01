Recordati SpA (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati SpA (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,100 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCDTF remained flat at $$53.27 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. Recordati has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $55.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recordati from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Recordati from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

