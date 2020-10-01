RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 24,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,868. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08.

RDEIY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

