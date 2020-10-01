Redd (RDD) Hits Market Cap of $26.61 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $26.61 million and $16,936.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redd has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,886.40 or 0.99980183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001626 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000734 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00156902 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars.

