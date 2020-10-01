Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns Hold Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.19.

REGN traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $555.42. 11,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $585.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $272.26 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.66, for a total transaction of $742,005.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,973 shares in the company, valued at $21,731,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,330 shares of company stock valued at $103,038,946. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

