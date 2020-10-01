Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Update

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,359.0 days.

REMYF remained flat at $$173.92 during trading hours on Thursday. Remy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $92.20 and a 52 week high of $173.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.78.

Get Remy Cointreau alerts:

Remy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Remy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.