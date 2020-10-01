RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings of $2.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $3.74. RenaissanceRe reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 824.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $10.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $16.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 30.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $5,871,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 56.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 319,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 15.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RNR traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $171.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

