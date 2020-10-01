Renesas (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Renesas (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 4,146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.5 days.
OTCMKTS RNECF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568. Renesas has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.
Renesas Company Profile
