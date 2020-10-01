Renesas (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Renesas (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 4,146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.5 days.

OTCMKTS RNECF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568. Renesas has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Renesas Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

