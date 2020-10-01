ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE SOL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,300. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
