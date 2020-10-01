Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $867,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,862.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.