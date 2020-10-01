Reviewing Majic Wheels (OTCMKTS:MJWL) & Hasbro (OTCMKTS:HAS)

Majic Wheels (OTCMKTS:MJWL) and Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Majic Wheels alerts:

This table compares Majic Wheels and Hasbro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majic Wheels N/A N/A N/A Hasbro 7.58% 18.71% 5.47%

This table compares Majic Wheels and Hasbro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majic Wheels N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hasbro $4.72 billion 2.42 $520.45 million $4.08 20.43

Hasbro has higher revenue and earnings than Majic Wheels.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Majic Wheels and Hasbro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Majic Wheels 0 0 0 0 N/A Hasbro 0 5 12 0 2.71

Hasbro has a consensus price target of $88.71, suggesting a potential upside of 6.44%. Given Hasbro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hasbro is more favorable than Majic Wheels.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Hasbro shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Hasbro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Majic Wheels has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hasbro has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hasbro beats Majic Wheels on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada. Its International segment markets and sells toy and game products primarily in the Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin and South American regions. The company's Entertainment and Licensing segment engages in consumer products licensing, digital gaming, and television and movie entertainment operations. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, chain stores, discount stores, drug stores, mail order houses, catalog stores, department stores, and other traditional retailers, as well as Internet-based e-tailers. Hasbro, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.