Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 Purchases 670,000 Shares of IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $757,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,275,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,275.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMH opened at $1.27 on Thursday. IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $8.03.
IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of ($4.06) million during the quarter.
About IMPAC Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.
