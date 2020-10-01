Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 Purchases 670,000 Shares of IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $757,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,275,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,275.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMH opened at $1.27 on Thursday. IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $8.03.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of ($4.06) million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IMPAC Mortgage by 69.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IMPAC Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in IMPAC Mortgage by 19.8% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 91,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in IMPAC Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in IMPAC Mortgage by 32.7% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 313,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

