Richard Ernst Konzmann Buys 20,000 Shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Stock

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) CFO Richard Ernst Konzmann purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,487.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Ernst Konzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Richard Ernst Konzmann purchased 20,000 shares of Arlington Asset Investment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 73.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 1,809.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 77.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

