RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Update

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 1,778,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.35 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

RIOCF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.57. 16,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,003. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

