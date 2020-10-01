Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

RVSB stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 19.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 14,028 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $68,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 122.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 60,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

