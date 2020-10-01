RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

Shares of RLJ opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

