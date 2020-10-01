RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Rating Lowered by BofA Securities

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by research analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $9.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00. BofA Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 451,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 150,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 362,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 67,112 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

