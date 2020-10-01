Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy Sells 12,500 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

On Thursday, September 10th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 12,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $490,750.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $761,250.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $800,812.50.

NYSE GO opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 19.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after buying an additional 111,707 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $367,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 71.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 182.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $68,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.