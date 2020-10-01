Rose M. Chernick Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rose M. Chernick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

On Friday, July 17th, Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $22,000.00.

Shares of PEG opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,083,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.