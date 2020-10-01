Roth Capital Cuts Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target to $8.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INO. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

INO opened at $11.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -193.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $371,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,991.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,313 shares in the company, valued at $25,109,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,291. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 213.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 529,562 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 211,383 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

