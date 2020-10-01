Roth Capital Raises Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $230.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.85.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $193.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.06 and its 200-day moving average is $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $194.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 52.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 668,981 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 99.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after purchasing an additional 521,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,549,000 after purchasing an additional 98,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 943,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

