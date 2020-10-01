Roth Capital Raises Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $18.00

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $1.80 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

NOG has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.17.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $5.74 on Monday. Northern Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 453,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 17.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 15.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

