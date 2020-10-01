Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,750 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,525 ($19.93) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,802.95 ($23.56).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 940.20 ($12.29) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,419.50 ($31.62). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,052.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,208.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.36%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

