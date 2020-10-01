RSA Insurance Group’s (RSNAY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Investec raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

RSNAY stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

