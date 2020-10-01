Russel Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Russel Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,500 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 693,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 310.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Russel Metals in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Russel Metals from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Russel Metals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of RUSMF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342. Russel Metals has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

