Safe (SAFE) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Safe has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and $55,414.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002755 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.