Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $546,562.28 in Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $546,562.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,655,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,691,524.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,441 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,939.48.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Istar Inc. acquired 4,672 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,952.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 4,646 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.81 per share, for a total transaction of $250,001.26.

On Thursday, September 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,217 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,983.76.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 9,224 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $541,910.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Istar Inc. bought 4,297 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.17 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.49.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Istar Inc. bought 4,363 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.27.

On Friday, September 4th, Istar Inc. bought 4,348 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,923.04.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Istar Inc. bought 4,601 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.34 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34.

On Monday, August 31st, Istar Inc. bought 4,506 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.82.

SAFE stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10 and a beta of -0.41. Safehold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAFE shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,040.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 323.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 47.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

