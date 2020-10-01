Safex Token (SFT) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $389.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal and Livecoin.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001895 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047875 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000069 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

Safex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

