Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Gap Up to $39.57

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.57, but opened at $43.47. Sailpoint Technologies shares last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 64,985 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. Sailpoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $115,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,268,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,636,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,940 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 693.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 102,895 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 107.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

