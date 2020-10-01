Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €92.00 by Berenberg Bank

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €100.69 ($118.46).

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €85.33 ($100.39) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.85. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

