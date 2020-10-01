SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Down 14.4% in September

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.91. 57,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,886. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

