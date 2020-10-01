SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

SHNWF stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

