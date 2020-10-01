Scott B. Ullem Sells 33,150 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $2,589,346.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:EW opened at $79.82 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $2,384,000. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.3% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

