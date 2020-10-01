Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.88. Seelos Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 12,150 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. 9.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

