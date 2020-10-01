Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $3.82. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTTR shares. ValuEngine raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

The firm has a market cap of $395.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.53 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,693,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

