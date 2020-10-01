Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Service Corporation have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been gaining on increased funerals performed due to higher deaths amid coronavirus, which along with cost management aided its performance in second-quarter 2020. Also, the company’s focus on expansion of funeral homes is noteworthy. During the quarter, both earnings and revenues improved year over year and beat the consensus mark. However, preneed sales remained soft due to increased stay-at-home and social-distancing orders. Although the company expects high funeral services performed amid the pandemic, reduced funeral size due to curbs on gatherings is expected to continue weighing on average revenue per service. While the company is focused on extensive cost control actions, costs are likely to remain elevated in 2020 owing to COVID-19.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

SCI opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 532,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 671,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at about $802,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2,003,300.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 65.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

