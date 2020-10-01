Short Interest in ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Rises By 56.4%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APAJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the August 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.9 days.

OTCMKTS:APAJF opened at $7.52 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68.

About ARC Resources

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets.

