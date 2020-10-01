Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Drops By 37.7%

Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ARTH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the August 31st total of 910,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arch Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Arch Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Arch Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

