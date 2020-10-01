Short Interest in BB Seguridade Holding Corp – (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Decreases By 36.3%

BB Seguridade Holding Corp – (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BBSEY stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. BB Seguridade has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.97.

BB Seguridade Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products.

