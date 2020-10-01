Short Interest in Capreit (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Drops By 17.2%

Capreit (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 775,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 237.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDPYF shares. TD Securities upgraded Capreit to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Capreit from $56.75 to $56.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capreit from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

CDPYF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.66. Capreit has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 55,100 suites, including townhomes and manufacturing housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 59,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at December 31, 2019.

