Short Interest in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Increases By 28.9%

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CSWI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.00. 713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,300. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $90.96 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $188,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 13,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $989,501.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,022. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,777,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 182.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

