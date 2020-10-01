Short Interest in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Increases By 31.0%

Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 132,892 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,774,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,250,000 after acquiring an additional 120,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 93,086 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 600,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 76,011 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000.

Shares of Davis Select International ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,923. Davis Select International ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $20.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84.

