Short Interest in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Drops By 31.7%

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 954.1% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 579,013 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 366,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 80.34% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

