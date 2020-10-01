Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Expands By 19.8%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 30,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of DSWL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.71. 13,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,628. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.88% of Deswell Industries worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

