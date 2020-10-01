Short Interest in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Expands By 32.1%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.82. 33,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,923. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. DouYu International had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DouYu International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOYU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. 86 Research cut shares of DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DouYu International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

