Short Interest in Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Drops By 31.5%

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 104,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ EDSA opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.92. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 717.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.39%. Research analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edesa Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

