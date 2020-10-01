Short Interest in Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) Expands By 71.3%

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,300 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the August 31st total of 193,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FAMI opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. Farmmi has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.96.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

