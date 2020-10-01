Short Interest in Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Grows By 24.7%

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,746,900 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 1,400,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,343.8 days.

NWHUF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Get Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at December 31 2019, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 175 income-producing properties and 14.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.