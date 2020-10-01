Short Interest in Prism Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PRZM) Rises By 50.0%

Prism Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PRZM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS PRZM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Prism Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

About Prism Technologies Group

Prism Technologies Group, Inc licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc in September 2015.

