Short Interest in Prism Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PRZM) Rises By 50.0%

Prism Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PRZM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS PRZM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Prism Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About Prism Technologies Group
Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Prism Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prism Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.