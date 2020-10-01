Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Decreases By 27.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,695,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $23.85 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $181.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 308.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 63.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,368.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

