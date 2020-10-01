Short Interest in PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Declines By 31.4%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PTKFF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Company Profile

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. It operates in four segments: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The company offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

